Three Greene Devils invited to U.S. Army Bowl combine

By Published: Updated:

GREENEVILLE, TN- Greeneville quarterback Cade Ballard, wide receiver Dorien Goddard and fellow wideout Cameron Hite have been invited to the 2018 National Combine at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Ballard has thrown for 1,836 yards with 25 touchdown passes so far this season. He’s also rushed for 477 yards with 7 rushing touchdowns.

Goddard has 10 touchdowns through 9 games this season. He has hauled in 44 catches for 590 yards. Cameron Hite has 18 catches for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns, with some big interceptions on defense as well.

The combine is held January 4th-6th in San Antonio, Texas.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s