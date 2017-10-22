Three Greene Devils invited to U.S. Army Bowl combine

GREENEVILLE, TN- Greeneville quarterback Cade Ballard, wide receiver Dorien Goddard and fellow wideout Cameron Hite have been invited to the 2018 National Combine at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Ballard has thrown for 1,836 yards with 25 touchdown passes so far this season. He’s also rushed for 477 yards with 7 rushing touchdowns.

Goddard has 10 touchdowns through 9 games this season. He has hauled in 44 catches for 590 yards. Cameron Hite has 18 catches for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns, with some big interceptions on defense as well.

The combine is held January 4th-6th in San Antonio, Texas.