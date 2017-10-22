North Carolina mother charged in death of 9-year-old son

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her 9-year-old son.

Fayetteville police tell local media they were called to a hotel at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after a guest reported hearing a fight. There, they found Zamarie Chance unresponsive inside a third-floor room.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His mother, 35-year-old Crystal M. Matthews, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Police say Matthews assaulted her son, causing his death.

Matthews was being held without bond Saturday night. It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.

