Niswonger Children’s Hospital hosts third annual Scarecrow Skedaddle

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Families celebrated a day of fitness and fun in Johnson City Saturday morning.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital hosted the third annual Scarecrow Skedaddle.

The event featured a 5k race and a one mile fun run and walk, as well as a modified race for those that needed a little help getting across the finish line.

Niswonger’s CEO told us it’s that modified race that makes the day extra special.

“It’s my most favorite thing that we do, again, because it celebrates these kids. It’s all about them, all about their challenges, and what they’re able to overcome,” said CEO Lisa Carter.

A free Scarecrow Skedaddle Shindig followed the races, with activities like face painting and a scavenger hunt.

