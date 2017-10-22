Knoxville police: Driver arrested for DUI after striking two children with truck

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man was arrested for suspicion of DUI Saturday morning after striking two 10-year-old children after he had run off the roadway.

Knoxville police arrived on the scene of Magnolia Avenue near Castle around 8:45 a.m. When they got to the scene, officers found that a Ford F-150 had run off the roadway and struck the two children.

Police have identified the driver as Edward James.

Witnesses on the scene tell police that 2 children were standing on the shoulder of the road, when James traveled onto the sidewalk and struck the two children.

The driver told officers he wasn’t sure how the incident happened. Both children were transported to UT hospital for treatment. They are reported to be in stable condition.

James was given a field sobriety test and performed poorly. He was arrested and consented to a blood draw.