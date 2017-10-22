Hundreds participate in the ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Hundreds participated in the ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s in Kingsport’ on Saturday.

The walk raises money for car, support and research for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Our very own News Channel 11’s Chris McIntosh emcee’d the event. This year, each walker received a promise garden flower to represent each walker’s own personal connection to the disease.

“This is a chance for people to get together who have lost a loved one, who are currently care giving for a loved one, just people that come together and remember that person, recognize that person, but to fight for the common cause of finding a cure for this disease.”

The walk raised more than $50,000 for the cause.

