Hundreds of volunteers help out as part of Love JC United event

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some are hoping that Johnson City and Washington County are a little better Sunday morning thanks to an event that took place over the weekend.

Hundreds of people from local churches came together Saturday to serve Johnson City and Washington County.

Volunteers from First United Methodist Church, Grandview Christian Church and Antioch Church spent the day donating their time, serving the community at places like the Family Justice Center, the Salvation Army and even assisting teachers at a local elementary school.

They helped out at a total of more than 20 different sites.

“You don’t have to have an event like this in order to do these kinds of things. This can happen every day with people, all they have to do is look up and look around and ask the question ‘how can I serve today?’ and you can find somewhere to do that,” said Eric Myers, Director of the CHURCH Mobilization Network (CMN).

The event was called Love JC United, and organizers said more than 250 people were scheduled to take part in the day’s activities.

