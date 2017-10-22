Hundreds gathered in Johnson City for ‘Super Spooky Saturday’

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Halloween is about a week away and hundreds gathered in Johnson City for ‘Super Spooky Saturday.’

Hundreds dressed up in Halloween costumes and took to Memorial Park Community Center to share their Halloween spirit.

There was something for everyone including carnival games, inflatables, hayrides and crafts. There were plenty of activities for the kids too such as storytelling and a ‘Haunted Walk.’

Organizers said this is their 5th year to host ‘Super Spooky Saturday’ and the event continues to grow each year.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

