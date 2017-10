WHITE PLAINS, NY- Former ETSU Buccaneer, Hanner Mosquera-Perea, was selected in the 2nd round of the NBA G-Leauge Draft by the Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Perea transfered to ETSU after three seasons at Indiana. This past year, Perea averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game for the SoCon champions.