Bikers hit the road in Bristol, Virginia, for charity bike ride

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Dozens of bikers from across the region hit the road Saturday to raise money for a local organization.

Black Wolf Harley-Davidson partnered with the Crisis Center of Bristol for the Second Annual Charity Bike Ride. The bikers met at Black Wolf Harley Davidson in Bristol, Virginia, where they were served a hot dog lunch. After lunch, they went on a bike ride that ended at a local restaurant where a chicken dinner was served.

Organizers said the Crisis Center runs on donations to assist people with issues many face on a daily basis. The non-profit has been a part of the Bristol Community since 1970 and organizers said they are always looking for more volunteers.

If you would like to learn more about the Crisis Center or how you can help, you can visit their website at crisiscenterinc.org.

