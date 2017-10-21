Train derails near Inskip Drive in North Knoxville

Published:
(Report It) WATE

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police are at the scene of a derailed train in the 300 block of East Inskip Drive between Fennel Road and Coster Roard in North Knoxville.

Authorities say at least 50 cars derailed, and some rail cars have made contact with nearby buildings, at least two of which are damaged. Knoxville fire crews are assessing the scene for any potential hazards.

There are numerous emergency responders at the scene and East Inskip Drive is completely shut down. You should avoid the area.

The Gerdau Construction Products warehouse sits right next to the tracks.

We have crews at the scene. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.

 

