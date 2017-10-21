THP: Man on the run following fatal crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for a man they say is facing charges after a fatal crash in the Tri-Cities region last week.

According to investigators, Matthew C. Robinson is charged with vehicular homicide as a result of intoxication and reckless death stemming from an October 15th crash on State Route 81 in Washington County.

Investigators said Robinson was intoxicated when he crashed, killing a female in the passenger seat of the car.

Police took Robinson to the hospital following the crash in order to be treated for injuries, and they say that’s when he left the hospital prior to being discharged.

If you have any information that could help authorities locate Matthew Robinson, you are asked to contact THP at 865-544-3380.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.