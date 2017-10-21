No. 14 Hokies hammer UNC

BLACKSBURG, VA- Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson threw three touchdown passes and the Hokies’ defense added two scores to carry the No. 14 Hokies to a 59-7 victory over North Carolina in an ACC game played Saturday at Lane Stadium.

With the win, Tech moved to 6-1 overall, 2-1 in the ACC and beat the Tar Heels for the 11th time in 14 games since joining the ACC. North Carolina (1-7, 0-5 ACC) lost its fifth straight game.

Tech looked rested and focused coming off a bye week and played that way, scoring in all three phases of the game in the first half and bolting out to a 35-0 halftime lead. Tech scored twice on defense, getting the first score of the game on a 12-yard fumble return for a touchdown from defensive tackle Ricky Walker in what served as a foreshadowing of things to come for the Tar Heels.

The Hokies added a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown by Greg Stroman – his second punt return for a score this season – and a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown from defensive back Reggie Floyd.

Jackson threw scoring tosses of 4, 8 and 8 yards, and he finished with 132 yards passing on an afternoon in which he only played a little more than two quarters. The Hokies finished with 383 yards of offense.

North Carolina only ventured into Virginia Tech territory three times, turned the ball over three times, and finished with 172 yards.

