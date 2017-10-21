‘Me, too’ campaign prompts creation of women’s retreat in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Me, too.” Those words have sparked a firestorm on social media, and now organizers of a retreat here in Tennessee are looking for further awareness for the victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Lorie Hudspeth and Jocelyn Boettner are organizing the “Awaken and Ignite the Goddess Warrior Within” event next month.

News 2 spoke with them about why anyone has posted “me, too” could benefit from the retreat.

“Having someone who can say ‘this happened to me also’ is very healing, who can sit in a place and witness where you are,” explained Hudspeth.

She continued, “Both of us know how to walk people through that. We have been down that path, and we need people to guide us. How do we get through? How do we look at it? And how do we take it apart? And how do we take the power and the wounding and the pain part, and how do we dissolve that and turn it into blessings in our life?”

The retreat is being held in Nunnelly, Tennessee, in Hickman County, about an hour southeast of Nashville, from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 at the Five Start Retreat Center.