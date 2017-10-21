ETSU women add former Hilltopper Shy Copney

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Head coach Brittney Ezell has announced the signing of graduate transfer Shy Copney (Johnson City, Tenn.) to join the 2017-2018 squad.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shy to the Buc family. Her skill level and love for the game are remarkable. She is a high character person and a kid that wanted desperately to play in her hometown in her last season. We are excited and grateful to have Shy at ETSU,” said Coach Ezell.

The Johnson City native enjoyed three seasons at UT Martin. During her senior campaign she played in 13 games while starting four. She averaged 13.9 minutes per game and was third on the team in rebounds. She finished her senior season with a .800 free throw percentage, ten steals, and 56 points.

During her junior year, she played in 24 games for the Skyhawks averaging 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 assists. Copney had to sit out during her sophomore season due to the NCAA transfer rule as she played her freshman year at Middle Tennessee State.

At Science Hill High School, Copney earned All-State honors while leading her squad to a 35-4 record and a trip to the AAA State title game against Riverdale. In 2012 she was named a member of the Tri-Cities All-Big 8 team.

Copney is the daughter of Damon Johnson and Telisha Copney. She is enrolled in ETSU’s master’s program in brand and media strategy.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics