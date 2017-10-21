ETSU professor announces candidacy for Congress on Democrat ticket

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) A local physician officially announced his candidacy in the 1st Congressional District on the Democrat ticket Saturday.

Dr. Marty Olsen is a long-time professor at ETSU’s James H. Quillen College of Medicine. The rally, hosted by the Carter County Democrats, featured a live band and food at Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton.

Olsen said as a professor and physician, he has seen first hand how lack of healthcare can affect people in this region, which is what inspired him to run for Congress.

“The thought of 22 million Americans loosing their healthcare coverage I felt was offensive and as a physician it’s just for me, another way for me to advocate for the people that are going to work everyday and doing their part to make our country strong,” Olsen said.

Doctor Martin Olsen is running for a the seat that is currently held by Republican Congressman Phil Roe.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.