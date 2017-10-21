Catawba powers past Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, TN- The Catawba Indians scored 37 unanswered points in Saturday’s 40-13 South Atlantic Conference football victory over the host Tusculum Pioneers. Catawba (6-2, 2-2 SAC) reeled off 462 offensive yards, while the defense forced three TC turnovers and recorded five sacks to spoil Tusculum’s homecoming game at Pioneer Field.

The Catawba tailback duo of Kenyatta Greene and Eamon Smart rushed for 146 and 107 yards, respectively while also scoring a touchdown each. Quarterback Patrick O’Brien went 19-of-29 for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Catawba placekicker had a day too as he connected on four of his five field goal tries and was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points as he finished with 20 points.

The Pioneers (4-4, 2-3 SAC) were held to 199 yards offensively, including nine yards rushing on the day.

Tusculum quarterback and reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week Alex Ogle went 11-for-26 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, for his 11th and 12th TD tosses of the season.

The start looked promising for the Pioneers as Martez Thompkins intercepted an O’Brien pass and returned the pick four yards to the Catawba 36. Thompkins’ eight career interceptions are the fourth-most in program history.

Ogle finished off from there with his 36-yard TD strike Evan Altizer for his fourth scoring catch of the season. TC’s two-point conversion try failed as the Pioneers led 6-0 at the 6:43 mark of the first quarter.

The Catawba Indians responded with a six-play, 66 yard drive which was capped off by an O’Brien 33-yard touchdown pass to Sam Mobley with 4:14 left in the frame.

Catawba outscored the Pioneers 20-0 in the second quarter as Tusculum was limited to minus-32 yards in the frame. It started early in the frame when a high snap on a punt resulted in an 18-yard loss as Catawba took over at the TC 29. Catawba moved the ball nine yards and would settle for a Brackman 37-yard field goal and a 10-6 lead.

Two plays later, Catawba’s Dijonne Williams forced a fumble which was recovered and returned by Michael Peppers to the TC 12. The Tusculum defense held as Brackman would nail a 28-yard field for a 13-6 Catawba lead with 10:19 left in the half.

Tusculum punted on its next possession and Catawba took over from its own 24. Eight plays later, O’Brien found Jourdan Osinskie in the left corner of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown as the Indians extended the lead to 20-6.

Tusculum turned the ball over again as Isiah Huffin forced a fumble which was recovered by Ryan Watts at the TC 40. Using a short field again, TC was penalized for pass interference and Smart followed with runs of 20, three and two yards to punch it into the end zone for the score and a 27-6 lead at halftime.

