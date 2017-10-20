Washington County, Tennessee schools receive excellence in academics

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Washington County, Tennessee School District announced Friday they are now an exemplary school district.

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said the school district is the highest scoring county in our region in english language arts, science and math.

Halliburton said she gives the credit to the principals and teachers. She believes the system has ‘the most talented teaching face in this region.’

“The teachers have really been increasing the academic rigor in their classrooms, looking at each specific student and what their specific needs are,” Halliburton explained.

Halliburton said while the school district plans to celebrate, they are still not satisfied by these results, they will continue to work to improve.

