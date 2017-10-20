Virginia State University lockdown lifted after 2nd shooting in a week

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University was on lockdown overnight after a person was shot on campus, according to a tweet published by the school’s police.

The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 Friday morning.

Shooting on Campus Conclusion – Police have cleared the scene. Officers will remain vigilant. Campus lock down has been lifted. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 20, 2017

Chesterfield Police who also responded to the scene said that the victim has been transported to a hospital for treatment and that the scene is secure.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is the second shooting that has happened on the school’s campus in the last week. On Oct. 14, a man was shot on Hayden Street and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During that incident, the campus was on lockdown for five hours as police investigated the shooting.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect dropping a firearm on campus and exiting VSU at Lee Street and Chesterfield Avenue. The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing light blue jeans and a white t-shirt with blue sleeves.