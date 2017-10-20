Two students face charges in dorm room feud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee State University students are facing charges after one of them allegedly took lewd pictures of the other and posted them on social media.

She’s also accused of forcing her to drink toilet water, and posting that video online.

The victim’s mother talked to News 2, and said she just found out Thursday morning that her daughter is being expelled from school.

“My daughter was never offered any type of empathy or sympathy for her being sick, for being ill. The only resolution they have is, she’s going to be kicked out. She has to be out tomorrow by 5 o’ clock,” said Nicole Wright.

Erein Tiller and Tierni Williams had only been roommates for about six weeks, and in that short time, both have been arrested for crimes against each other.

Tiller is a junior and her mother says she has lived in dorms since her freshman year.

She also told News 2 that her daughter has never had any problems with roommates, until now.

“TSU was filled to capacity when we got there, my daughter was one left without housing. They put her in temporary housing where she was with two other loving young ladies, and then they moved her from temporary housing into permanent housing with Ms. Williams. Ms. Williams made it very clear in the beginning, she thought she was going to be in the room by herself,” Wright stated.

The suspect declined to talk with us, but Tiller’s mother says that’s what started the feud.

“The young lady kept mentioning the fact that she wanted to be in the room by herself.’ It went from that to small things; she would have company late. Or she would be up late and have her desk lamp towards my daughter and be loud,” she said.

Erein Tiller was arrested on Oct. 3, and charged with domestic violence against her roommate. According to a Metro police affidavit, Tiller admitted to punching Williams after she found out about offensive pictures she posted online.

“The young lady who put the toilet water in her water bottle, was also posting pictures without my daughter’s knowledge of her in like her bra and her underwear, and her sleeping. She posted a lot of pictures,” said Wright.

She said after a few other arguments about things like their dorm room temperature, her daughter started complaining of stomach pain.

“I was thinking that maybe it was something that she had eaten. Her words were Ma, my roommate was poisoning me. I said poisoning you? She said yes. She posted a video on SnapChat and was sending it to people and showing people the video,” Wright told News 2.

Williams was arrested and charged with food-drug tampering.

According to Wright, her daughter did ask for help.

“The suitemates, RAs, and the residence director, they were all aware of exactly what was going on because my daughter went to them numerous times. My daughter was often discouraged and it was said to her… you wouldn’t want to talk to my superiors because then they may try to put both of you out because we’re full to capacity and there’s nowhere for you to go,” said Wright.

She said the solution was for both women to sign a contract and abide by it, but that didn’t work, and now both girls are facing consequences.

We also reached out to officials at TSU, and they sent the following statement:

The University does not comment on open investigations as is the case with this incident. Also, due to federal and state student privacy laws, we cannot comment on possible disciplinary matters involving specific TSU students. In general, students who engage in conduct that may violate criminal laws and/or implicate the University’s Student Conduct Code will be subject to the University’s student disciplinary process, including sanctions ranging from immediate “interim suspension” to expulsion from the University. Any questions regarding arrest and charges involving students should be directed to Davidson County Criminal Court.

Both women are due in court next month.