NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will host a news conference this morning to issue a public alert after, investigators said, a recent troubling evidence submission to its crime lab in Nashville.

Among the speakers are Assistant Director T.J. Jordan and Tommy Farmer both of the Drug Investigation Division.

The new conference will be held at the crime lab at 10:00 a.m.

A troubling evidence submission to our Nashville lab has us issuing a public alert. We'll host a 10AM CT news conference at HQ to discuss. pic.twitter.com/qOxzNAgXfW — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) October 20, 2017