Suspension letter names third suspended DCHS employee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – More than a month before Washington County school administrators first disciplined David Crockett High School Football Coach Gerald Sensabaugh, administrators suspended fellow employee Jamie Anderson, according to a district suspension letter dated September 1, 2017.

Jamie Anderson Suspension Letter

The letter shows the director of schools suspended Anderson without pay pending the completion of an investigation into misuse of funds.

As we reported earlier this month, the district asked the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office to investigate roughly $2,000 in missing football fundraising dollars.

Anderson is the third DCHS employee currently suspended.

Administrators suspended Sensabaugh earlier this month pending an investigation by an outside law firm into alleged unprofessional conduct. Sensabaugh has denied the allegations against him.

That law firm is also investigating allegations against Athletic Director Josh Kite brought forward by Sensabaugh, accusing him of abusing prescription oxycodone on school property and offering oxycodone to him.

Josh Kite Suspension Letter

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said there is no evidence Kite did anything wrong.

The law firm of Ensley, Baker and Shade is investigating the allegations.

“Our policy on pending investigations is that we don’t comment,” attorney Philip Baker said.