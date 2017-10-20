Sullivan County deputies seek man charged with rape of child

By Published:

A man last seen in Kingsport was being sought by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Below is the full news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Hugo Mayorga, 33, was last seen in Kingsport and is wanted in connection to raping an 11-year-old girl.

Active warrants have been issued for the arrest of Mayorga. He has not been seen since the incident occurred and is believed to be on the run.

Anyone with information about Mayorga’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tracy Haraz at (423) 279-7500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s