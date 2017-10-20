School board short millions as they weigh Jonesborough Elementary renovation options

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Renovation plans for Jonesborough Elementary School are still up in the air after a school board meeting Thursday night.

School board members took a look at two ways of renovating Jonesborough Elementary School, learning they’re millions short with each of the plans.

This is one of the projects in the counties long-range school facilities plan adopted by the school board in 2013. The first part of that plan, the Boones Creek School, just broke ground back in July.

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said plans to refurbish or rebuild Jonesborough Elementary were on the list since the very beginning.

The school recently made headlines when former David Crockett High School Coach Gerald Sensabaugh slammed the facilities on social media.

“That’s why the county commission raised taxes was for us to be able to make these improvements a long time before anyone decided to make statements,” School Board Chairman, Jack Leonard said.

Tony Street of architecture firm Beeson, Lusk and Street presented two options to the county commission Thursday night.

Option one keeps the signature round part of Jonesborough Elementary with renovation. Option two demolishes the round part. Both options are to make room for a K-8 school.

“That round section is structurally sound and we’ll save about $2.4 million dollars by not demolishing the round part and yet building walls and eliminating that open classroom environment that no one likes,” Halliburton said.

But they still don’t have enough money from the around $20 million allotted for the school projects. With option one the school board is short around $8 million, option two $10 million.

Also part of the equation – making Jonesborough Middle into a magnet high school. The school would offer intense academic programs that includes at least four foreign language courses, AP classes, dual enrollment and more.

Some parents we spoke with had concerns that Boones Creek is getting a new school while school leaders are still trying to decide what to do with schools in Jonesborough. Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said the new magnet school will make Jonesborough stand out.

“Part of the pride in Jonesborough will be that the academic magnet is located in Jonesborough,” Halliburton said.

Parent, Natalie Hilton tells us she has concerns of asbestos at the school and wants the round part torn down.

“The teachers need a new environment, the kids need a new environment,” Hilton said.

School board members said in the meeting they’ve gotten calls from people in the community, concerned about asbestos in the school. Street said the ceilings in the school do not have asbestos but there could be less serious types in the building that can be removed.

As the commission weighed both options, Commissioner Mary Beth Dellinger made a motion to go with option two and hold the magnet school project. After more discussion, she withdrew her motion.

Halliburton is now planning a workshop to meet with the county mayor and commissioners to talk about additional funding and where to go from here as they work through the two options.

“Funding is always a part of this and so borrowing money means we also have to share, we have to borrow double and share that with Johnson City and that’s a burden on all of the tax payers across the county,” Halliburton said.

Leonard and Halliburton told us they want to make sure that they’re doing what’s best for the students while using taxpayer dollars responsibly.

