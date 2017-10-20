Proposal to move Kingsport employees into Regions building will affect County employees, too

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport leaders are considering making changes, with potential plans to move some city employees out of buildings like City Hall and into the Regions bank building downtown.

But the move won’t just affect city staff. Sullivan County mayor Richard Venable told Elizabeth Kuebel the project will also impact county employees.

Mayor Venable said there are between 15 and 18 people in Kingsport’s City Hall right now who work for the county, so if the move to the Regions bank building does happen, those county employees will be dislocated, too.

“Our trustee has an office there, where you can go pay our taxes. Our county clerk, you can go there and get your marriage license and your car tags. Across the hall we have our clerk and master,” said Venable.

All people that may need to relocate if Kingsport follows through with plans to move more than 100 employees from several different buildings into the Regions bank building.

“We became aware that Regions was for sale at a $36 a square foot cost, so it fit our need,” said Ryan McReynolds with the City of Kingsport.

Tuesday night, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a letter of intent to move some of their operations into the bank building.

So with those plans on the table, Venable says he’s keeping his options open.

“We’re looking at how we, where we go when this comes about,” Venable said. “For about the last year, we’ve been keeping our eye open for land or buildings here in Kingsport. We’d like to have a drive through for convenience of the county clerk.”

So, what does moving the county employees currently stationed in Kingsport’s City Hall into a new building mean for the people Venable represents?

“We think this will result in a more convenient situation for the public, and that’s what our goal is to do,” Venable said.

McReynolds told us the city will now bring an architect on board to look at what it would take to get this project done and how much it would cost.

