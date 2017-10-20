Marsh Regional Blood Center October blood drives

Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Monday, October 23, 8:00am-5:00pm, Clinch Valley Medical Center, Richlands, VA

Monday, October 23, 8:30am-2:30pm, Wise Central High School, Norton, VA

Tuesday, October 24, 7:30am-3:15pm, Eastman Building 359, Kingsport, TN

Tuesday, October 24, 9:00am-3:00pm, Buchanan County Career Center, Grundy, VA

Wednesday, October 25, 8:30am-6:00pm, First Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN

Wednesday, October 25, 2:00pm-6:30pm, Saint Anne Catholic Church, Bristol, VA

Thursday, October 26, 9:00am-2:30pm, Coburn Primary School, Coeburn, VA

Thursday, October 26, 12:00pm-7:30pm, Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN

Thursday, October 26, 1:00pm-6:00pm, Food City, Pennington Gap, VA

Thursday, October 26, 1:00pm-4:00pm, Toyota of Bristol, Bristol, TN

Friday, October 27, 6:00am-9:00am, Snap On Tools, Elizabethton, TN

Friday, October 27, 7:30am-1:30pm, Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN

Friday, October 27, 9:00am-5:00pm, Sykes, Wise, VA

Friday, October 27, 1:30pm-4:30pm, Snap On Tools, Elizabethton, TN

In addition to scheduled blood drives, donors are welcome at Marsh Regional’s collection centers: 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport, 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City and 1996 W. State St., Bristol.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, please call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 276-679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.