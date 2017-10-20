Kingsport native Coty Sensabaugh honored for global charity work

Washington, D.C. (WJHL) – An NFL player from the Tri-Cities received global recognition for his worldwide charity work Thursday.

Dobyns-Bennett alum Coty Sensabaugh and his wife, Dominique, received The Tribute Award from Points of Light, a global non-profit organization inspired by former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

The Tribute Awards, titled “Changing Lives Through Service,” annually honors individuals who embody the vision of “a thousand points of light” that President Bush first invoked during his acceptance speech at the 1988 Republican National Convention.

The Sensabaughs were honored for their work founding Sensabaugh Mission Moon.

The Sensabaughs have traveled to the Dominican Republic and other areas as they help to fight global poverty.

Two other winners were honored at Thursday’s ceremony – former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and wildlife activist Jack Hanna and his wife Suzi.

The Tribute Awards were presented to the honorees by Neil Bush, son of George H.W. Bush, and Gerard Araud, Ambassador of France to the United States.

