Investigators say husband of missing Telford woman left behind letter before killing himself

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- On the same day family and friends gather to celebrate Lisa Cloyd’s birthday, investigators share new details of the case.

Lt. Doug Gregg of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Curtis Cloyd left an important piece of information behind before he killed himself back in August.

“He left a five or six page rambling letter and it’s hard to decipher,” Lt. Gregg said. “He goes up and down in it and never really says anything about Lisa’s disappearance, other than that she’s ‘just gone.”

It’s a phrase friends and family of Lisa Cloyd had a hard time hearing, as they gathered in Founders Park Thursday night to release balloons in her honor.

Lisa Cloyd’s friend Brittney Coates said as time goes on, not knowing where her friend is has not become any easier.

“We’re glad everyone came out to remember her and honor her for her birthday,” Coates said.

The case had led Washington County investigators to search a river, a mountain and through her Telford home. Lt. Gregg said it’s the hardest case he has ever worked and as months continue to pass, he believes the search has now gone from rescue to recovery.

“Everyday that we don’t hear from her or don’t have a physical location on her, it makes me think she’s gone,” Lt. Gregg said.

However, Coates said she plans on keeping Lisa’s spirit alive, with hopes that one day friends and family will have answers.

Lisa Cloyd was last seen on July 20. Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said the case became more complex when Lisa’s husband, Curtis Cloyd, killed himself when officers tried to contact him to ask him questions on his wife’s disappearance.

Last month, the investigators searched the Nolichuckey River and a wooded area in Unicoi County, as well as the Telford home Lisa Cloyd shared with Curtis Cloyd. Investigators worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to collect evidence from the house, evidence Lt. Gregg said was blood. It has been spent to TBI for testing, he said investigators are still waiting on the results.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

