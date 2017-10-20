Headline: #WJHLTDFN: Week 10 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 10 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Cherokee 35 Tennessee High 28
Sullivan North 45 Sullivan East 7
Sullivan South 27 Elizabethton 52
Jefferson County 31 Science Hill 14
Grainger 0 Greeneville 42
Happy Valley 33 West Greene 7
Twins Springs, Va. 28 North Greene 12
Morristown West 23 Dobyns-Bennett 41
David Crockett 21 Daniel Boone 28
Cloudland 16 Johnson County 30
Unaka 8 Hampton 61
Sullivan Central 20 Union County 35
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIRGINIA:

Lebanon 6 Virginia High 55
Lee 34 Wise Central 18
Castlewood 30 JI Burton 49
Eastside 26 Chilhowie 48
Honaker 9 Patrick Henry 19
Gate City 27 John Battle 56
Graham 20 Richlands 13
Abingdon 13 Ridgeview 21
Twin Valley 33 Rye Cove 22
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

 

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

