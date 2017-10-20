Headline: #WJHLTDFN: Week 10 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 10 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Cherokee 35 Tennessee High 28 Sullivan North 45 Sullivan East 7 Sullivan South 27 Elizabethton 52 Jefferson County 31 Science Hill 14 Grainger 0 Greeneville 42 Happy Valley 33 West Greene 7 Twins Springs, Va. 28 North Greene 12 Morristown West 23 Dobyns-Bennett 41 David Crockett 21 Daniel Boone 28 Cloudland 16 Johnson County 30 Unaka 8 Hampton 61 Sullivan Central 20 Union County 35

VIRGINIA:

Lebanon 6 Virginia High 55 Lee 34 Wise Central 18 Castlewood 30 JI Burton 49 Eastside 26 Chilhowie 48 Honaker 9 Patrick Henry 19 Gate City 27 John Battle 56 Graham 20 Richlands 13 Abingdon 13 Ridgeview 21 Twin Valley 33 Rye Cove 22

