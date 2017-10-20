Headline: #WJHLTDFN: Week 10 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.
Scores for Week 10 will be continuously updated in the list below:
TENNESSEE:
|Cherokee
|35
|Tennessee High
|28
|Sullivan North
|45
|Sullivan East
|7
|Sullivan South
|27
|Elizabethton
|52
|Jefferson County
|31
|Science Hill
|14
|Grainger
|0
|Greeneville
|42
|Happy Valley
|33
|West Greene
|7
|Twins Springs, Va.
|28
|North Greene
|12
|Morristown West
|23
|Dobyns-Bennett
|41
|David Crockett
|21
|Daniel Boone
|28
|Cloudland
|16
|Johnson County
|30
|Unaka
|8
|Hampton
|61
|Sullivan Central
|20
|Union County
|35
VIRGINIA:
|Lebanon
|6
|Virginia High
|55
|Lee
|34
|Wise Central
|18
|Castlewood
|30
|JI Burton
|49
|Eastside
|26
|Chilhowie
|48
|Honaker
|9
|Patrick Henry
|19
|Gate City
|27
|John Battle
|56
|Graham
|20
|Richlands
|13
|Abingdon
|13
|Ridgeview
|21
|Twin Valley
|33
|Rye Cove
|22
Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.
