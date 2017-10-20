Group from Boone, Crockett gather to pray before Musket Bowl Friday night

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- Before players from Daniel Boone and David Crockett battled it out on the field Friday night, supporters of both teams gathered in prayer nearby.

The prayer gathering came after a tough couple of weeks at David Crockett High School.

The school’s football team saw numerous football coaching staff changes that started last week with former head football coach Gerald Sensabaugh.

Sensabaugh was put on administrative leave indefinitely on Tuesday following an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Later that day, we learned that David Crockett Athletic Director Josh Kite was also placed on administrative leave due to accusations against him made by Sensabaugh.

Campus minister at Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, Rob Aubrey, said he first saw a post on social media earlier in the week that a group wanted to gather for a time of prayer at their pavilion outside before the big game.

“It just struck a cord with me because I knew some hateful things had been said, some things perhaps, misunderstood were said in anger, and so to me, it was just plain and simple that, ya this would be a good time to pray,” Aubrey said.

Aubrey said while he’s not sure exactly who called the meeting for prayer Friday night, he was happy to lead the community in the gathering, hoping that prayer would help the community heal.

“It doesn’t have to be too complicated, it was actually a call for each and every one of us to look inside ourselves,” Aubrey said.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.