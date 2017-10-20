CIA tweets tell the stories of puppies that don’t pass training

WASHINGTON (AP) – A puppy lost its love for sniffing out bombs and the CIA lost a recruit.

Now the former recruit named Lulu has a new family.

The CIA started a series of posts on Twitter chronicling the stories of its K9s in training.

Just a few weeks into her training, the doe-eyed black Labrador with flappy ears just wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors anymore, the agency said.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Even food and play couldn’t motivate her. Lulu sought a different future.

She found one with a loving handler, who adopted her.

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Now, instead of spending days finding blast materials and terrorist devices, the CIA says Lulu plays with kids and sniffs out rabbits and squirrels in the yard.

“She was clearly not enjoying herself any longer,” the CIA said of its erstwhile detector dog.

Of her new civilian life, it said: “This was the right decision for her. We wish her all the best.”

You can follow the “tails” series by following the CIA on Twitter.



