They come from the Appalachian mountains and take the bluegrass sounds they heard growing up and mix it with the gospel.
“Chosen Road” is here on daytime to play a song from their latest album.
For more information on the band visit their website.
They come from the Appalachian mountains and take the bluegrass sounds they heard growing up and mix it with the gospel.
“Chosen Road” is here on daytime to play a song from their latest album.
For more information on the band visit their website.
Advertisement