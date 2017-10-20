Cherokee HS quarterback JT Brooks gets new power chair thanks to Tennessee Titans

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Tri-Cities area athlete JT Brooks, who was seriously injured and paralyzed during a football scrimmage last year, took to the field Friday night to support his Cherokee High School Chiefs.

Good news for Brooks as well, he’s getting a brand new state of the art power chair thanks to one of his favorite NFL teams.

This week, he traveled to Nashville with his family to visit with the Tennessee Titans at their stadium. The team also invited him onto the field alongside their sponsor, Permobil. They surprised him with a brand new chair, decked out in the Titans logo and colors.

Friday night, Brooks was cheering on his Chiefs at their game against Tennessee High School.

He tells us his new M5 Power Chair will allow him to stand up wherever he wants.

“I got to meet Marcus Mariota, one of my role models, he’s a great character on and off the field and a great face of the organization. He was a great guy to talk to so I loved talking to him and I got to meet some of the other players. It was a great experience,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ father Jimmy said the chair is the most advanced in the world and it will greatly help his health, comfort, and mobility.

Brooks told us in July that he could wiggle his toes. Friday, he said he’s continuing to gain strength and working hard in physical therapy.

He also just started driving again thanks to his newly modified truck.

Brooks is almost halfway through his senior year, he’s been visiting colleges and hopes to make a decision on where to go soon.

His fitted chair should arrive at the Brooks home by next week.

Cherokee won that football game 35-28.

