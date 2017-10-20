Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, announces 2018 season

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) A historic theatre in Southwest Virginia has released the next shows to take the stage in 2018. The Barber Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, announced more than 15 shows that are planned for next year.

As the shows were announced, members from the Barter Theatre’s Resident Acting Company performed songs and scenes from shows in the upcoming season. Audiences can expect performances from shows like ‘Sister Act’, ‘Bridges of Madison County’, ‘Great Expectations’ and even ‘Elf: The Musical.’

Barter Theatre Producing Artistic Director Richard Rose said the shows picked for the 2018 season reflect the theatre’s morals.

“We see the theatre as a theatre of inclusion, where everyone is equal and everybody comes together to share our common humanity and we’ve chosen our 2018 season with those things in mind,” Rose said.

The Barter Theatre’s 2018 season is set to start in February with the show ‘Bright Side.’

For more ticket information and the full performance schedule visit bartertheatre.com

