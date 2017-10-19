WATCH LIVE @ 5P: News Channel 11, ABC Tri-Cities to hold ribbon cutting at new Kingsport newsroom



KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A celebration is underway in Kingsport. News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities are celebrating the grand opening of our newsroom in the Model City’s downtown area.

The Kingsport Chamber and WJHL are joining this evening for a ribbon cutting.

You’ve already seen the facility in live reports during our live newscasts, but today we make being part of the Kingsport community official.

We will live stream the celebration on WJHL.com and have live shots on News Channel 11 beginning at 5:00 p.m.