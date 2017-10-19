Toyota recalls some Sienna minivans for shifter defect

DETROIT (AP) – Toyota Motor Co. is recalling 347,120 Sienna minivans worldwide because they can shift out of the “park” position and roll away.

The recall involves Siennas from the 2005-2007 and 2009-2010 model years. Most are in the U.S. Toyota also is recalling 24,000 in Canada, 13,000 in Mexico, 100 in Europe and 20 elsewhere.

Toyota says the grease used in the shift lever assembly could transfer to other components, causing them to work improperly. In particular, the shifter can move out of “park” even if the driver isn’t pressing the brake pedal. It won’t move out of position if the parking brake is activated.

Toyota won’t say if it knows of any accidents related to the defect.

The company will notify owners by mid-December. Dealers will repair the vehicles for free.

