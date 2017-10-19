Tickets still available for upcoming Miss Food City Pageant

ABINGDON, VA – The Miss Food City Pageant is slated for Saturday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Downtown Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts will again serve as the venue for the gala event.

Miss Food City has become one of the most sought-after titles for young ladies throughout the region. The winner of the pageant will represent Food City during various company-related events, including the Food City 500/Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City Family Race Night events.

Miss Food City 2018 will receive $2,000 cash, an additional $1,200 scholarship provided by sponsor Rave Hair Styling Products, Swarovski Crystal necklace and earrings provided by Dream Girls Jewelry, and a Queen for a Day package provided by Mane Street Day Spa & Salon.

Tickets are $8.00 and will be available the night of the event. Children 5 and under are admitted FREE of charge. A number of exciting door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening, including two tickets to the 2018 Food City 500, tickets to Ripley’s Attractions, Wonderworks, Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Adventure, Food City gift cards and four two night stays at Deer Ridge Mountain Resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Reggie Neel of WXBQ 96.9 FM 24 Carrot Country will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The pageant will be directed by the ladies of the Twin City Woman’s Club, with event proceeds benefiting their sponsored projects and charities.