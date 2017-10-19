Tennessee man pleads guilty to 4 rapes from 16 years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to raping four women in Tennessee more than 16 years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Tony Sea was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility for parole. He pleaded guilty to four aggravated rape charges under a settlement with prosecutors.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence matched Sea to the rape cases. Sea broke in to the victims’ homes or apartments, sexually assaulted them and tied the victims with telephone cords before leaving.

The cases occurred between September 2000 and May 2001. The ages of the victims ranged between 21 and 45.

A 45-year-old Memphis man admitted on Wednesday to raping four women between 2000 and 2001 after breaking into their residences, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Tony Sea also will be under Community Supervision for life and will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry. He pled guilty in Criminal Court where the settlement was approved by Judge Lee Coffee.

The cases occurred between September of 2000 and May of 2001 at homes or apartments in Binghampton, Frayser and Raleigh involving victims ranging in age from 21 to 45.

Sea broke in, sexually assaulted the women, indicated an unseen accomplice also was present and tied the victims with telephone cords before leaving.

DNA evidence of the then-unknown suspect was collected, examined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). In January 2012 the DNA matched that of Sea, who has multiple aliases, including Bryan Wrister, Tony Ardd, Tony Cea, Tony Seg and Eric Andre Wilson.

Further DNA returns linked Sea to the other rape cases.

The case was handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Cavett Ostner of the DA’s Special Victims Unit which prosecutes cases of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse of child victims; rape and aggravated rape of adult victims, and abuse of elderly and vulnerable adults.

SVU reviews child-victim cases with Shelby County’s multi-agency Child Protection Investigative Team.