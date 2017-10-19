Stories buried in Old Jonesborough Cemetery come to life in “A Spot on The Hill”

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- This weekend, characters from the 1800s will breathe life in to stories behind the tombstones in the Old Jonesborough cemetery.

Historians from Jonesborough wrote the original play, “A Spot On The Hill.” Each year they dig in to the archives of Jonesborough, and piece together the life stories of some of the people buried here.

One character in this year’s play is an unknown visitor who tells the true story of the “strangers” section set aside in the cemetery in 1849.

You can come and listen to real stories of real lives among the tombstones and all of the money goes toward helping history live on.

“100 percent of the proceeds from “A Spot On The Hill” goes directly back in to the cemetery, it’s allowed us to restore over 100 tombstones,” Deborah Montanti, executive director for the Heritage Alliance said.

Tickets to the show are $8.

This weekends performances are sold out, but you can still get tickets for the following weekend here: http://www.heritageall.org/event/a-spot-on-the-hill-oct-20/

