Secondary schools in Bristol, Tennessee, shift to electronic report cards

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Students from Bristol, Tennessee, secondary schools will no longer receive printed copies of their report cards.

As of Wednesday, students from Vance Middle School and Tennessee High School will now receive their report cards online. It’s part of an effort by the school district to move to digital learning.

Dr. Annette Tudor, supervisor of curriculum and instruction, said it’s an easier way for parents to stay updated on their students’ progress.

Parents must log onto the district’s portal, PowerSchool Parent Portal and click on “Report Cards.” Now, parents can consistently check the progress of their students’ grades instead of waiting until the end of the nine weeks.

“We’re really encouraging parents to have those conversations and access that content with their students at home anyway through a digital medium, so it was just a natural fit that the next thing we do is record our progress in that way also,” Tudor explained.

Dr. Tudor said parents may still receive a hard copy of their students’ report card by calling the school to request one. She said right now, the elementary schools will continue to print out report cards to send home to students.

