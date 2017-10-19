School board to reveal design, cost of Jonesborough Elem.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County School Board members will learn tonight what an expanded and renovated Jonesborough Elementary School will look like and what it will cost.

Dan Eldridge, Washington County mayor, said Johnson City architect firm Beeson, Lusk and Street will present the information during a called school board meeting starting at 6 p.m. The plan is expected to transform the building into a 1,100-student K-8 school.

This is the second project in a long-range facilities plan adopted by the school board in 2013. The first project was the construction of a new Boones Creek school, which is currently being built.

Washington County property taxes were raised back in June 2013 to pay for, among other things, the school system’s long-range plan. The Jonesborough Elementary project was allocated $20 million.