Police officer rescues kitten, raccoon found cuddling in dumpster

WATE Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A police officer discovered two unlikely companions in a dumpster – a kitten and a baby raccoon.

Animal Control Officer Nick Powell was called to rescue an animal stuck in a dumpster behind the E-911 Call Center on Bernard Avenue. When he arrived, he found the kitten and the raccoon cuddled in the corner, keeping each other warm.

Both animals were rescued by Officer Powell.

The Knoxville Police Department is getting a lot of thumbs up from animal lovers for this Facebook post. The raccoon was relocated and released while the kitten was taken to a Knoxville shelter.

