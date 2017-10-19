Obama returns to campaign trail for Dems in governor’s races

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidates in New Jersey and Virginia as they gear up for next month’s elections.

Obama will first drop in on campaign workers in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday for a private “canvass kickoff” for Democratic candidate Phil Murphy. He will then head to Richmond, Virginia, to rally support for Democrat Ralph Northam.

Murphy is leading in polls against New Jersey’s Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the race to replace Gov. Chris Christie.

Northam is in a tight race with former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie.

An August NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 51 percent of Americans said they have a favorable opinion of Obama, while 35 percent had a negative opinion.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)