Kingsport rolling out Downtown Master Plan



KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The city of Kingsport is rolling out a Downtown Master Plan.

The project is a vision for what improvements or additions should come to Kingsport over the next couple of decades.

City leaders held a meeting Thursday night asking people who live in Kingsport or visit its downtown to let them know what they want to see changed or added.

“More places outside to sit, maybe a small park or something,” said Gilbert Mcnutt of what he thinks could be improved.

It’s opinions like that city leaders want to hear as they roll out their Downtown Master Plan.

“We really want to know what the citizens want, because we want to be responsive,” said Development Services Director of the City of Kingsport, Lynn Tully.

They’re hosting a public meeting Thursday night, asking people what they want or need to see added to the downtown area.

“We’ll be looking at what kinds of restaurants, what kind of office space, particularly residential space,” Tully said.

For example, with potential plans to move some city employees to the Regions bank building, several buildings downtown could be unoccupied.

“People might want it to be an office space, a boutique hotel, they might want it to be a shopping center. There are a lot of unique opportunities,” Tully said.

So while it’s unknown exactly what those opportunities will turn in to, it is clear, the project is meant to reflect what people want.

The public meeting will happen tonight at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.