King University to help provide ‘Coats For Kids’ on Sat. Oct. 28

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Soon dozens of children in the Tri-Cities will get the coats they need just in time for cold weather season. The following is a news release from King University on its upcoming “Coats for Kids” event.

King University will be providing children’s winter coats for the University’s 18th annual “Coats for Kids” Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Kline Gym on King’s main campus in Bristol, Tenn.

“Over the past 15 years the Bristol community has come together, showing immense support of ‘Coats for Kids,'” said Julie McReynolds, assistant dean for student engagement at King. “We’ve been overjoyed at the amount of support we have received. We anticipate an increase in the number of coats will be able to provide this year. Our hope is that every child in our region who needs a coat – has one.”

Monetary donations designated for “Coats for Kids” are accepted at King University’s Administration Building located on the main campus. The monetary donations are used to purchase new coats for the event.

“We have been expanding our distribution day event, adding a Fall Festival sponsored by King’s Residence Life staff. We hope many families will be able to enjoy this day and have a new warm coat for their kids,” said McReynolds.