Judge approves motion to push back Tad Cummins’ trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial for Tad Cummins has been delayed after a judge approved his attorney’s request to push it back.

The high-profile trial was set to begin on Jan. 2, 2018.

In a motion, Cummins’ attorney, Brent Horst, said he was already scheduled to go to trial in an unrelated case on Jan. 8. He also cited Christmas vacation plans with his family, as well as “extensive” discovery to go through in Cummins’ case.

The discovery includes two hours of interviews with Elizabeth Thomas and three hours of interviews with Cummins, as well as recorded jail calls and other documents pertaining to the case.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

Cummins is supposed to appear in court later this month on Oct. 26 for a status hearing. It is unclear if that hearing will still happen as scheduled.

The former Maury County teacher has been in custody since late April. He is accused of kidnapping Thomas, one of his former students.

The two were found in California after a more than month-long manhunt and AMBER Alert.