Jeannie Nanney is this week’s Educator of the Week

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) Jeannie Nanney went to school at Westview, high school at Crockett and college at ETSU with a master from Tusculum. She’s also

spent her entire 37 years in the Washington County School District

Mrs. Nanney has been at Grandview since it opened 10 years ago. After starting as a self contained teacher with all the subjects

she’s been the 4th grade math teacher for the past half decade.

She says the technology has changed over the years. But for the most part the students have stayed the same. and that’s what’s

kept so excited about teaching 4th graders. “I love forth grade of all the grades that I could teach. They’re old enough to want to

please their teacher and still like their teacher but yet I don’t have to do so much like tie their shoes and wipe their mouth. Fourth

grade is just my favorite age. Nine and ten year old students are just interesting to me,” Says Nanney

Congratulations to Jeannie Nanney. this week’s Educator of the Week.