Efforts underway to restore historic theater in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- An effort to restore a Tri-Cities landmark is underway in Elizabethton. A historic theater is getting ready for a night full of entertainment this Saturday.

Last year the city of Elizabethton purchased the historic Bonnie Kat Theater, which was originally built in 1926. It was a movie theater before closing a few years ago.

Now, a group is raising money to restore the building and re-open the theater as an event and performance venue. Organizers will host a fundraiser Saturday night, a 1940’s radio show complete with live music, a drama and dinner.

Event organizer Marcia Ross told us The Bonnie Kate hold tremendous importance in the Elizabethton and in a lot of people’s memories.

“When we talk to people in the community there are a lot of stories about ‘I remember when I went to The Bonnie Kate or back when I was a teenager I worked at The Bonnie Kate’ so it’s been a part of the community and a lot of peoples’ lives,” said Ross.

The 1940’s radio dinner theater is Saturday night at 7 p.m. at The Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton.

