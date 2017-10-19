Controlled entrance, metal detectors, and security cameras among security upgrades to Carter County Courthouse

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Communities across the country are taking action and putting safety upgrades at the top of priority lists. One of those projects is underway in Carter County where a plan to beef up security at the Courthouse is taking shape.

While the project is still in the planning stages, people living in Carter County like Craig Holtsclaw say the upgrades are long overdue.

“I think it would be great, you can’t have too much security anywhere with everything going on in the world now,” Craig Holtsclaw said.

County leaders say some of the upgrades will include adding security cameras, metal detectors and an centralized entrance-exit with sheriff’s deputy monitors.

“I think one entrance is great, because you don’t know who is coming in doors where there is no personnel or staff member monitoring that area, you don’t know who is coming in or what’s coming in,” Patricia Ellis said.

First Judicial district Chancellor John Rambo is on the Court Security Committee. The group is spear heading the project to upgrade security at the Carter County Courthouse.

Judge Rambo says while the biggest change will be having a controlled entrance, he is hoping this change and others like new security cameras and metal detectors will make the public and employees feel safe.

“We realize it will be some inconvenience to the public as far as coming and going but we hope that they are reassured that once they are in a courthouse, they are in a safe public building.”

The project is slated to cost $500,000 to a million dollars The Judge says bids have been placed for contractors to do the project.

Judge Rambo was one of several judges to allegedly receive threats Scott Edmisten, He was arrested earlier this month for having more than 900 rounds of ammunition, and loaded weapons in his vehicle.

News Channel 11’s Curtis McCloud asked Judge Rambo, “As someone who has received threats, do you feel like these upgrades will help ensure your safety?” Judge Rambo replied, “Yes.”

Comforting words for Craig Holtsclaw, who soon will have to worry a little less when visiting the Carter County Sheriff’s office.

The Court Security committee hopes to present a potential contract for security upgrades to Carter County commissioners before the end of this budget year.

