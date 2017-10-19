Bays Mountain hosts celebration of all things Bigfoot

KINGSPORT, TN – From October 20 through October 22, the legend of Bigfoot, so prevalent in the Mountain Empire region of Tennessee, will be celebrated. October 20, 2017 is the 50th anniversary of the Patterson-Gimlin video footage of Bigfoot. Also known as the Tennessee Wildman or the Woodbooger, reports of Bigfoot sightings have been happening for hundreds of years.

Activities for the 2017 Bigfoot Celebration include:

Friday, October 20, 12 p.m. – Bigfoot’s 50th Birthday Bash

Research talks will be given by Bill Lancaster, Sam DeLoach and Charlie Lawson, members of the Mountain Empire Cryptid Research Organization at the Farmstead Museum.

Admission is $2 for adults, and kids under 12 years old are free.

Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. – Bigfoot Events at Bays Mountain

A comic con will be held at the Farmstead Museum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress up as Bigfoot or their favorite cryptid for the Cosplay Contest at 4p.m. Admission is $3 for adults, and kids under 12 years old are free.

Panels and talks beginning at 12 p.m. in the Farmstead Museum

Live music by the band, Antler Hill, in the amphitheater at 12 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, October 21-22, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Bigfoot Day Games

Tabletop gaming in the Farmstead Museum hosted by NerdHQ of Johnson City. To register for the games visit the Facebook event page.

Park activities including the barge ride, adventure course, and planetarium will be running their regular operations during the event.

For more information, please visit http://www.bigfootday.com, or contact John Stamey at 843-655-8775 or Mark Kilgore at 423-230-6357.