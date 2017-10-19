ABC’s 20/20 to report on ‘Killer Clown’ case after first arrest, murder charge in 27 years

(ABC) – A person dressed in a clown costume offering flowers and balloons shot Marlene Warren on the doorstep of her home. She died two days later – a shocking tragedy that paralyzed a well-to-do community in Palm Beach County where safety and security were taken for granted. Last month, police arrested Marlene’s husband’s new wife in a cold case nearly three decades old.

“20/20” reports on the shocking story and new developments featuring interviews with Marlene’s mother and stepfather, Shirley and Bill Twing, and Correspondent Deborah Roberts exclusive sit down with Deborah Offord and Barbara Castricone, who say there is a strong possibility the alleged murderer bought the clown costume at their shop.

The hour also includes interviews with law enforcement, neighbors and reporters who covered the crime. “20/20” airs on Friday, October 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

On Saturday, May 26, 1990 when Marlene was shot, her son Joe, 22 years old at the time, was in the house with friends. Investigators searched for Marlene’s murderer, tracking down where the clown costume, flowers and balloons were purchased and locating the getaway car, a Chrysler LeBaron, five miles from the scene of the crime. While investigating Marlene’s murder police became suspicious of her husband, Michael Warren, who allegedly had been having marital problems with Marlene, and his rumored mistress, Sheila Keen, but no arrests were made initially. At the time, Michael and Sheila denied any involvement in Marlene’s death. 27 years later, Sheila, now married to Michael, and known to their Virginia suburban neighbors as “Debbie” and “Mike,” was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the case was reopened and authorities said new DNA evidence tied her to the case. Keen’s attorney maintains her innocence, and detectives are still investigating if anyone else is culpable.

“20/20” is anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

